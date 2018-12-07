FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some dedicated South Florida premed students reached out to young patients to brighten their holidays.

The students hosted a fundraiser that gave them a chance to bestow gifts to 24 pediatric cancer patients at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

The fundraiser preceded the American Heritage School’s 19th annual holiday party, also held at the hospital. Players from the Florida Panthers were also on hand at the event.

Thank you @AHPrivateSchool and @FlaPanthers for helping us bring some Holiday cheer to our patients at Salah Foundation Children's Hospital pic.twitter.com/Gj7tvKvMjN — Broward Health (@BrowardHealth) December 7, 2018

Volunteers said they’re grateful for a chance to spread some holiday cheer.

The whole purpose of this is to bring the joy of the holidays to these children,” said Dr. Carlos Pulido who works at the hospital. “Many of them are hospitalized. Other ones come and go for treatment, so with students from the American Heritage School, we make an effort to try to bring the best of the holidays.”

The children received brand-new Xbox consoles, iPads, laptops and other toys and electronics.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.