FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale is set to be re-designed.

The current space, used for large community gatherings and wellness activities, will be revamped to better suit the needs of residents, workers and visitors.

There will be restaurant space along the water, a dog run, interactive play areas and public restrooms.

Signs and lighting will also be upgraded.

Construction is slated to begin later this year and be completed in early 2024.

