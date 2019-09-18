Fort Lauderdale mom speaks out after school bus drops off daughter at wrong spot

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale mother is speaking out after her daughter was dropped off at the wrong school bus stop and forced to find her way home alone.

The elementary school student, whose face was not shown on camera, described how she tried to find her way home after the bus driver dropped her off at the wrong location in the neighborhood.

“I was crying because I thought I was getting lost,” she said. “When I was getting off and I said, ‘This is my bus stop down there,’ she said ‘Uh, uh, you’re getting dropped down here.'”

Keyunta Tyler, the 7-year-old’s mother, said her daughter gets dropped off in front of their home from her school in Davie every day, but Wednesday afternoon, she was not and was left more than two blocks away.

She then described the phone call she received from her daughter.

“She was crying, and she said she didn’t know where she was,” Tyler said. “I was like, ‘What do you mean you don’t know where you are?'”

Tyler then said her daughter then walked at least a half mile alone and lost.

“All she kept telling me was that she sees a blue house,” Tyler said.

Tyler then drove around the neighborhood searching for her daughter and found her safely.

“I was happy to see her so nobody get me and steal me,” the 7-year-old said.

Tyler is a teacher for Broward County Public Schools, and she said she has spoken to the transportation department.

She said she was told the normal bus driver was not on-duty on Wednesday, and they are looking into this and have pulled the driver off the route for the rest of the week.

“I was shown a printout and where there should have been — I guess an address — to let them know that this child gets dropped off at a particular spot,” Tyler said. “It wasn’t there from what I saw. That could have been the mix-up. I’m not really sure.”

Tyler is thankful that her daughter had a cellphone to call her immediately and hopes a similar situation does not happen again.

“Often times, things can happen suddenly, but something like this is not acceptable,” Tyler said.

7News has reached out to the school district and are waiting for information about this incident.

