Fort Lauderdale mayor orders all restaurant dining rooms, public gathering spots to close for next 30 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has ordered all restaurants in the city to close their dining rooms for the next 30 days amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trantalis made the announcement Tuesday, just hours after Miami-Dade County did the same.

Trantalis said the restaurants will still be allowed to offer take-out, drive-thru, pick up and delivery services.

Trantalis also ordered the closures of other major gatherings spots in the community, including gyms, dance halls, video arcades, theaters and similar venues.

Public gatherings of groups of more than 10 people are prohibited, Trantalis said.

Critical businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, doctor’s offices, gas stations, hardware stores, automotive repair stores and convenience stores will remain open. However, Trantalis said customers should practice social distancing while present.

Broward County leads the state in COVID-19 cases with 43. At least one person has died from the disease in the county.

