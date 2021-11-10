Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue K9 who helped at Surfside site retires after over 7 years of service

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A K9 with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is going into retirement.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue held a ceremony to say goodbye to Rit after nearly a decade of service.

Rit served from 2013 and initially retired earlier this year. However, after the condo collapse in Surfside, he was brought back out onto the field.

In addition to the Surfside collapse, Rit has also responded to other incidents, such as sites of hurricane landfills, and the explosion at a Plantation strip mall.

Rit has worked alongside his partner Guinness, and his handler, Capt. Bustos.

