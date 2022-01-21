FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The heavy rains across South Florida resulted in a ceiling collapsing in a Fort Lauderdale apartment building.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Southwest 19th Street, at around 1 a.m., Friday.

“Water started pouring on my head from the ceiling,” said the woman who lives in the apartment. “I woke my boyfriend up and I was like, ‘Bae, get up because it’s a lot of water coming from the ceiling.’ Seconds after I got him up, it caved in. I mean, we literally had to jump out of the way. I had to jump out of the bed and jump back, it was a big crash. The whole ceiling fell.”

Some areas received four to six inches of rain.

Additional showers are expected on Friday.

The woman who was affected by the heavy rain said the American Red Cross has stepped in and offered help.

She also said she called her landlord but has not yet received a response.

She said her apartment just passed a building inspection.

Some residents said the focus is now cleanup and that if they don’t do it themselves, it won’t get done.

A flood advisory was issued for parts of Broward County but has since expired.

Parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain flooded.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.