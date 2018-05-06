Fort Lauderdale Air Show soars through the sky, pays tribute to Stoneman Douglas victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of pilots soared the open skies in South Florida for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, Saturday.

The Air Show took place at Fort Lauderdale Beach, where a tribute also was made for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“These people are so well-trained to do what they do,” said spectator Bob McDornald. “That aircraft, I mean, it’s incredible.”

The tribute for the Stoneman Douglas victims kicked-off the Air Show.

“It’s a charity flight,” said Director of Public Relations Chris Dirato. “The Air Show and Jet Blue partnered on to raise money for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas fund.”

Even U.S. Special Operations Command para-commandos parachuted in for the Air Show.

Eventually, the crowd was treated to a F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that flew overhead. The jet can reach the speed of sound.

Behind all of the stunts and flying is Wayne Boggs, the Air Boss.

“All the flying activity, the Air Boss is in contact with all the airspace and every airplane that’s in the airspace,” said Boggs.

And who can forget the Show’s narrator? Former pilot Larry Strain has been serving as the Air Show’s voice for 36 years.

“My job is to try to put those feelings that I experience inside the cockpit out over the speakers,” said Strain. “To try and let the audience enjoy what’s going on, whether it be a very difficult high-g maneuver with a lot of strength or something very beautiful in the sky that’s almost poetic.”

Diane McDonald, another spectator, said she loves the narration during the Air Show.

“I think the fact that they announce what’s happening has helped me,” she said. “You know what to look for, you know what you’re experiencing. It’s magnificent.”

The last day of the Air Show is Sunday.

