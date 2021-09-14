MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former NFL offensive lineman and his friend were arrested after an alleged confrontation involving a gun at a popular Miami Beach restaurant.

Luke Petitgout, a 45-year-old former New York Giant, and James Bruner, 50, were arrested after the alleged incident inside Carbone, in the area of Collins Avenue and First Street, on Aug. 22.

A witness recorded the alleged incident involving Petitgout, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 300-plus pounds, and Bruner, who lives in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami Beach Police said the two caused a confrontation that ultimately became a “disturbance involving a firearm.”

Police and witnesses said Bruner appeared to go for his waistband, where he had a loaded Glock 43X. According to the arrest report, while entangled in the alleged fight, “Bruner produced a firearm and pointed it directly at [an employee].”

Several victims were named in the report. At least three of them stated they were battered by the 45-year-old former offensive lineman.

A waiter told officers, “Mr. Petitgout struck him in his chest with a closed fist in the midst of the altercation,” according to the arrest report.

Petitgout, however, is no stranger to trouble. He served prison time for harassing his estranged wife and her companion, and he has been in and out of jail on other charges since retirement.

Bruner was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, battery and disorderly conduct.

Petitgout was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

