PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - For those affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, Friday’s guilty plea from Nikolas Cruz in the assault of a jail guard means they are one step closer to hearing his guilty plea in the homicide case.

Cruz pled guilty to assaulting a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in jail back in 2018.

Family members of slain Parkland victim 17-year-old Nicholas Dworet attended the hearing in the assault case.

7News cameras captured the moment they walked into the courtroom.

Dworet was the captain of MSD’s swim team and had dreams of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He was offered a scholarship to the University of Indianapolis.

Hunter Pollack, the brother of victim Meadow Pollack, tweeted, “Time to sentence this monster. Our families need justice to be served. It’s 1,338 days overdue.”

“We all know he is guilty, and finally, he knows he is guilty and will share that,” said artist Manuel Oliver, the father of victim Joaquin Oliver. “That is fine.”

Some family members are saying they will be getting closure when Cruz pleads guilty to the Valentine’s Day massacre, while others are saying they will never have closure.

“There is no resolution here,” said Oliver. “We started this battle by losing the battle. I lost my son. Nothing, nothing that happens, I’m talking about justice, money, whatever you call it, will ever, ever, be in that same level of loss and pain. I found this guy guilty since the last four years. That’s the reality. My son is not here. Joaquin is not here.”

I have received messages today asking me to comment on the breaking murder trial news. My only comment is to remember the victims. Remember Jaime. Rather than talk about the murderer, please join us on Oct 23rd to celebrate Jaime's life by signing up at https://t.co/nNPMmsRd7R pic.twitter.com/gFuWctxzp2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 15, 2021

Lori Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the massacre. In the time after the shooting, Alhadeff has become a Broward School Board member. She voiced her thoughts on the matter.

“I appreciate that this finally has started, you know, it’s been almost four years and I feel like this is the first time that things are finally starting to move forward,” Alhadeff said. “For me, until the shooter is executed, then at that point I can start my healing process.”

Former MSD teacher Jim Gard said he was shocked that Cruz has decided to plead guilty in the case.

“I was surprised, pleasantly surprised because it makes sense,” said Gard. “I thought he was initially going to plead guilty back in 2018. For some reason, who knows, lawyers what have you, that changes, and now he’s back to pleading guilty. I’m glad because there’s some closure.”

At MSD, the freshman building where 14 students and three faculty members lost their lives remains standing.

The inside of the building has been left untouched and remains the same. It was left untouched to be used in the trial, as jurors were expected to walk through it while being told how the tragic events of the day unfolded.

The big question remains now: what will happen to the building?

Some are saying it is time with this new plea to move forward and destroy the freshman building. The building is a constant reminder of the horrors that took place that day for the students, teachers and faculty who were there.

“They can take that building and knock it down once everything is done,” said Gard. “It won’t drag on for years and years and a not guilty plea could be.”

Alhadeff would also like to see the building demolished.

“It’s very traumatic. That’s where my daughter was killed. of course, I don’t like seeing that building either, and as quickly we can go through this process to expedite it and get to the execution of the shooter, the better off we all are,” she said.

Oliver said no matter if Cruz gets the death penalty, his death will not compare to the way his son was killed.

“I do know that the way my son died was very painful; he was shot four times in the middle of a lot of kids screaming and dying and falling on the floor, so nothing will be even close to that way of dying,” said Oliver. “At the end of the day, I really hope it’s not out of table. I think it should stay there, but whatever happens to this person, you know what? It’s a secondary thing for us. We are working on this issue and trying to keep more people alive and prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Many other families said they will comment on the guilty plea when it happens next week.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.