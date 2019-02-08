SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is witnessing their dream of homeownership come true, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

For Tiffany Harris, purchasing a home was something that remained out of her reach.

“I’m a single mother, and I want [my children] to have the best,” she said. “I want them to have things that I didn’t have as I was growing up.”

But organizations like Habitat for Humanity are making it possible for South Florida residents like Harris.

“We’ve helped a lot of families, and every single family is a separate story,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

One of those families was Harris and her two children, who have been living with relatives for years.

“Habitat works with low-income families that just do everything right but just don’t make enough for a traditional bank loan,” said Artecona.

Now Harris and her loved ones will have a home to themselves.

“It was like a dream at first,” she said.

Her family is one of 10 who will be moving to Southwest Miami-Dade as Habitat for Humanity volunteers build 10 homes in 14 days. The massive project started this week.

“It is the signature event of Habitat Miami, and it’s the 21st one that we have done,” said Artecona.

Families on site are helping volunteers during the construction process.

“Day by day I learn different things,” said Harris. “If anything breaks in the house, I know how to fix it.”

7News is the sponsor for Harris’s home, a place she never thought she would have the chance to call her own.

“I’m just thankful for all my help that I have, my sponsors, and everybody that took the time out to come help me,” she said.

The families can expect to move into their brand-new homes as early as mid-April.

