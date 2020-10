FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County bars and restaurants are getting some much needed relief.

Effective immediately, food and alcohol can be consumed in-house at bars and restaurants across Broward County until midnight.

Despite the one-hour extension, dine-in services are still prohibited between midnight and 5 a.m. throughout the county.

