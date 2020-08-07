Florida’s back-to-school tax-free weekend kicks off Friday

(WSVN) - Those who are back-to-school shopping this weekend can get a little savings since it is Florida’s tax-free weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, select school supplies will be tax-free.

Some items included on the list are:

  • Certain school supplies $15 or less
  • Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less
  • The first $1,000 of the sale price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories (when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use)

A complete list of what is eligible for the holiday can be found below.
