Florida’s back-to-school tax-free weekend kicks off Friday

(WSVN) - Those who are back-to-school shopping this weekend can get a little savings since it is Florida’s tax-free weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, select school supplies will be tax-free.

Some items included on the list are:

Certain school supplies $15 or less

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less

The first $1,000 of the sale price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories (when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use)

A complete list of what is eligible for the holiday can be found below.

