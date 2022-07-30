DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach.

A woman who spotted the 6-week-old cat trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the woman called the rescue group Operation Liberation.

“She discovered he was in the drain. They had the fire department out,” said Liz Jones, the group’s founder. “Tthey tried to get the kitten out that way, but unfortunately, he just kept going further and further into the drain.”

Over several days, Jones and others with Operation Liberation tried to lure the feline out with a cat trap and food, but each time they came up short.

At that point, Jones came up with a plan.

“We took off the drain covers on both sides on the 300-foot stretch, and then I crawled through about 250-300 feet of pipe that was running alongside the road there,” she said.

After six days of rescue attempts, cellphone video captured the moment Jones managed to reach the cat.

“We were able to kind of trap him toward the end between myself and the other rescuers,” said Jones, “and he tried to run past me, but the tunnel was too narrow, so I caught him with my hand.”

The freed kitten, now named Donatello, was taken to an animal hospital to be checked out.

“He’s a little guy, so we have to be cautious,” said Jones. “He could take a turn, but for right now, we’re hoping he makes a full recovery and improvement, and that he’ll be able to be neutered, vaccinated and adopted in the near future.”

Jones is currently fostering Donatello. A GoFundMe page has been set up to foot his nearly $800 animal hospital bill.

If you would like to help with Donatello’s vet bill, click here.

