MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterans bonded with rescued dolphins in the Florida Keys this weekend.

The marine mammals and vets bonded and swam together on Sunday morning in Marathon as part of the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride.

The ride took participants from Miami and Key West. As a final treat, they got to swim with the gentle animals that are cared for at the Dolphin Research Center.

“Speaking on behalf of my fellow Warriors, I think, for them, it just means that they have time to just get away from their stress, get away from their pain, their injuries,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Juan Lopez, “and then just be able to enjoy this beautiful weather, the beautiful dolphins and all the nice people here.”

The Warriors completed the ride Saturday. It included biking across the Seven Mile Bridge.

The Wounded Warrior Project has delivered over $1.9 billion in programs and services, helping 225,000 injured or ill service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.