Rapids Water Park to reopen on Friday with restrictions

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Rapids Water Park has announced that it will reopen on Friday with several safety measures in place.

The park said it will be limiting capacity each day, as well as conducting a verbal health screening for team members and guests.

Team members will also have to get their temperature checked prior to their shift. Those with a temperature reading more than 100.4 Fahrenheit will be sent home.

Face masks are recommended for guests in between rides and attractions.

“Our entire team has been working hard to prepare the park and welcome our guests back,” said General Manager Bryan Megrath.

Signs and special markings will be placed around the park to help guests exercise social distancing.

