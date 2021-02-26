Police searching for woman in theft of $15K ring at Key West jewelry store

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman in connection with the theft of a ring in Key West.

According to Key West Police, the subject stole the pricey ring from a jewelry store on Duval Street.

Investigators said the 14-karat white gold women’s diamond ring is valued at $15,000.

Officials said the woman may live in Homestead but could also be residing in the Lower Keys.

If you have any information on this theft or the woman’s whereabouts, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.