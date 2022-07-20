KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of baby turtles were born on a Key West beach, but they started heading in the wrong direction.

The turtles hatched at the Pier House Resort, but instead of heading to the ocean, they made their way across the wooden deck of a restaurant, which was closed at the time.

A police officer arrived and scooped the little ones into a bucket and helped them get back on track and into the water.

