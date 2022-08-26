(WSVN) - A Florida man has been arrested after, police said, he attempted to purchase a female child for $100,000 while the victim and her mother were at a grocery store.

According to the Port Orange Police Department, the incident occurred on Aug. 16 at a Winn-Dixie in Port Orange, just northeast of Orlando.

Eighty-five-year-old Hellmuth Kolb “attempted to purchase a female minor for $100,000.00 from her parent,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Due to the parent’s clear concern that someone was insistent on attempting to purchase their daughter in a grocery store, we were notified. Unfortunately for him, we were able to confirm through his Probation Officer that Mr. Kolb is currently on probation for similar issues, and he is not to have any contact with minor children,” police said.

Kolb was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Kolb is registered as a sexual offender. In 2019, Kolb pleaded no contest to a false imprisonment charge, according to Florida’s online sex offender registry.

