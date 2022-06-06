WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a young man who threatened to shoot up a Pride event in West Palm Beach.

He is believed to be about 15 to 25 years old.

The potential shooter made a threat to shoot people at the “Pride on the Block” event and claimed to be a resident of the area.

As a precaution, security has been increased since the claim has reached the police.

