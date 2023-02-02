FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane in North Fort Myers went off course and landed on a golf course.

The incident happened at the Del Tura Golf and Country Club, Thursday morning.

Lee County Port Authority confirmed that the pilot of the piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

The pilot is OK.

What exactly caused the pilot to make this decision remains unknown, as the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.