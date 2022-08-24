(WSVN) - A Florida pilot told his side of the story after he crash-landed on a busy Orlando highway.

A dramatic video from August 22 showed a plane crash onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail.

“Oh, my God,” said a woman as she filmed the incident before her eyes while she was in her car.

Pilot Remy Collins said he took off for a test flight for a regular maintenance check, but he was unaware of his low fuel.

“It’s crazy because I visually checked that fuel that day,” said Collins. “I knew it was low but I still made the conscious decision to go and just one little thing led to a bigger thing.”

According to FlightAware data, the single-engine plane flew for about five minutes before it crashed.

Collins was the only person on board the aircraft.

“As I was making my decision, there was a red light,” said Collins. “There were a hundred cars on one side, a hundred cars on the other. The side going against the traffic gave me about 150 feet of a place to land so I based my calculations on that and went for it.”

The pilot has 15 years of flight experience and he said it is the only passion he wants to do.

Collins suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Officials said no one on the ground was injured.

