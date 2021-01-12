Man caught on camera spray-painting swastikas in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Several islands in the Keys have been hit by hate as a man went on a vandalism spree.

Police said the man, shown in surveillance photos wearing a mask, spray-painted swastikas on a street, front door and Trump sign near Key West last week.

Then, over the weekend, more roads and the hood of a car were vandalized.

A boat displaying a Trump sign was also tagged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

