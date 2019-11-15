Jacksonville woman wins $2M in new holiday scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville woman is $2 million richer after winning the top prize in a new holiday scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 64-year-old Jacquelyn James purchased the winning ticket from Joes Food Mart.

James won the top prize of $2 million and opted to receive a lump sum payment of $1.5 million.

The Holiday Luck game was launched in October.

Lottery officials said there are more than $62 million in prizes.

Players have a 1-in-3.39 chance of winning.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.