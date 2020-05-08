Gov. DeSantis: Counties in Phase 1 can reopen barber shops, salons on Monday

(WSVN) - Barber shops and salons across much of Florida will soon be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis shared a video on Twitter announcing the reopening of barber shops, along with hair and nail salons, beginning Monday.

Here’s a major announcement from my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnXFaMRVns — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2020

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” Orlando barber J. Henry said in the video.

The order only applies to counties in Phase 1.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are not part of the reopening process.

