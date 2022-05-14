TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Years of sibling rivalry led to a path of success for Florida twins who are now celebrating after competing for the top of their class.

The Blanton twins have always tried to do their very best in school.

“Growing up, we’ve always had a sibling competition,” said Bailey.

Drew and Bailey Blanton are seniors at Plant city High School near Tampa. They have been getting straight A’s since the third grade.

“We got straight A’s, not only because we wanted to learn and we love school, just also because the other one also got straight A’s and we didn’t want to be the first one to get a B,” said Drew.

In addition to good grades, both Drew and Bailey have already earned an associate’s degree. The duo encouraged each other along the way, while also getting involved in school outside the classroom.

“He’s president and I’m vice president of our FFA chapter,” said Bailey. “Right now, I’m president and he’s vice president of the National Honor Society at school, and you’re president and I’m vice president of the senior class council.”

It’s no surprise when it came to the class of 2022 top honors that the Blanton twins would end

“It definitely did help having a twin sister along with you almost every single class, because it’s just a great support system,” said Drew.

After graduation, they’re both heading to the University of Florida, and for now, that friendly rivalry will carry on.

“Obviously, I’m very, very happy to be number two,” said Bailey. “It doesn’t help that he’s number one, but I’m very excited. This is such an accomplishment for both of us. I mean, how could I not be happy?”

The twins’ mother said she’s proud of them. She also said they taught her that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.