Florida residents can go to Disney World for just $49 a day

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is offering a special rate for Florida residents in the new year.

Starting Thursday, residents can buy a 3-day Discover Disney ticket for just $175 plus tax, or $59 per day.

A fourth day can be added for $20 more, bringing the total to $195, or $49 per day.

The tickets allow guests to attend one theme park per day and must be used by June 30, 2020.

