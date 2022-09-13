(WSVN) - A Florida man said he shot a police officer because he believed them to be the Mexican cartel.

According to the arrest report, Lucas Alves fired shots outside of a hotel room in Melbourne, Friday.

He faced three attempts of premeditative murder.

Officers knocked on Alves’ door after they responded to a 911 hang-up call; that was when he opened fire on the deputies outside.

One officer was hit but he was wearing a bullet-proof vest; he is expected to be OK.

Alves and his roommate have been taken into custody.

