ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies and firefighters teamed up for a “ruff” rescue after responding to a home that went up in flames.

Bodycam footage captured the intense scene as Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the location following a frantic 911 call reporting a fire.

“There’s a fire,” said a neighbor to 911 dispatchers. When asked if anyone was inside the burning house, the caller replied, “I think there’s dogs in there.”

When deputies arrived, they searched for possible exits and listened for signs of life inside the home. That was when they approached the door and kicked the door open to save any animal trapped inside.

“Come on dogs, come on,” urged one deputy, clapping to coax the animals to safety.

Despite their efforts, the dogs remained trapped and unable to escape the raging inferno.

When the firefighters arrived, they entered the home and utilized special pet masks designed to deliver oxygen.

“Come on pup. Come on. There you go, good boy, buddy,” encouraged one firefighter as the rescued dog began to regain consciousness.

Thanks to the combined efforts of deputies and firefighters, two dogs were successfully rescued from the blaze. Sadly, two more dogs and a cat were found inside the home but did not survive.

