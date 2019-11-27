FDOT offers free coffee to Thanksgiving travelers during peak times

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation is helping drivers get to their destination safely by offering free coffee during peak Thanksgiving travel times.

Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m., complimentary coffee will be provided at Shell convenience stores and lobbies located at Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach rest areas.

The freebie runs through 6 a.m., Thursday and begins again on 11 p.m., Sunday through 6 a.m., Monday.

Adding to the safety measures, State Farm Safety Patrol will work extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. along portions of the Turnpike north and south of Orlando.

FDOT recommends avoiding peak travel times to prevent further congestion.

“The normal morning and afternoon rush-hour periods 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. may be congested with holiday travelers and local commuters on their way to work,” a press release read.

Motorists are also reminded to check tire pressure and condition prior to driving.

