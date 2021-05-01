FDOH reports over 5,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - (WSVN) – There have now been more than 2.23 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,239 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,238,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,419 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 78 deaths.

There are now 484,514 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 236,592 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 143,471 and 6,916 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 90,746 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

