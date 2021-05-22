FDOH reports 3,344 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,463 deaths.

Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,308,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,344 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 116 deaths.

There have now been 498,094 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 243,396 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 147,609 and 7,067 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 94,080 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

