ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Florida have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy who, they said, was abducted in Orange County after the child was found safe.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Marcus Lyles had been last seen in the area of the 9500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

Authorities said the child, who had been last seen wearing an Adidas onesie. was in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson.

Officials said Lawson and Lyles were likely traveling in a blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata, possibly with tinted windows and black rims.

Late Sunday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a tip led deputies to the vehicle and Lyles.

Officials said the child was safely recovered and in good health.

Deputies took Lawson into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

