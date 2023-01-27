(WSVN) - On Thursday, Gov. Ron Desantis outlined a tougher criminal justice proposal.

Included in this proposal are the abolishment of cash bail, increased penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and administers ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.

Desantis cited the case of Nikolas Cruz as an example, who was spared from the death penalty, stating a vast majority or super majority should be required to issue a death penalty.

“You shouldn’t have it to where if you’re already convicted and you did the crime, whether to apply capital one juror should not be able to veto that,” said DeSantis.

He also proposed child rapists be eligible for the death penalty or receive a minimum sentence of life in prison.

“Florida will remain the law and order state,” said DeSantis.

