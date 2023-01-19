(WSVN) - An organization that tracks manatees in a Central Florida park has some big news.

Save the Manatee Club recently celebrated the birth of manatee twins in Blue Spring State Park.

Located in Estel, officials of the organization said the occurrence does not happen often.

“This is extremely rare for manatees and both calves seem to be doing well,” Save the Manatee Club wrote on Facebook.

People working with the club are planning a baby shower for the newborn sea cows.

An Amazon Wishlist was created by Save the Manatee Club for anyone who would like to donate in their efforts to help rehabilitate the manatees of Florida.

You can also visit their website here.

