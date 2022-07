KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took 18 Cuban migrants into custody after they arrived in Key West.

According to officials, U.S. Border Patrol and local law enforcement captured the group near Conch Harbor Marina, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the migrants made the dangerous journey on a homemade vessel.

