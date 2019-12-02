Amazon driver catches porch pirate, returns package to owner; thief at large

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Boynton Beach Police are searching for a porch pirate whose theft attempt was stopped by a delivery driver.

Surveillance video captured a woman grabbing a box from a home along Southwest Eighth Avenue near Third Street in Boynton Beach over the weekend.

An Amazon driver saw the crook drop the box in some bushes and returned the package to its rightful owner.

The driver also told officers that she noticed a woman and man following her truck prior to the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.