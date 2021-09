MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A total of six Cuban migrants have been taken into custody after they were found on board a makeshift vessel near Marathon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed the six men were detained, Thursday.

No information has been released on who was arrested for bringing the group to America.

