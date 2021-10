NEAR TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan came to the rescue of three people after their boat capsized off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, the boaters ended up in the water near Tavernier, Saturday afternoon.

#BREAKING A @USCG Station Islamorada boat crew and good Samaritan rescued three people from the water after their vessel capsized, Saturday, near #Tavernier. #SAR pic.twitter.com/KcF6E1UcI9 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 9, 2021

A Coast Guard crew responded and pulled everyone to safety.

No injuries were reported.

