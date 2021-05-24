21 Cuban migrants stopped off Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a group of Cuban migrants off the coast of Key West.

In a tweet posted Monday, officials said a crew located 21 people on board a vessel in the Florida Straits.

The crew reportedly found the migrants dehydrated.

The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped more than 200 Cuban migrants since October.

