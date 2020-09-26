11-year-old who went missing in Orange County found safe

APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled an AMBER Alert after an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Orange County was found safe.

Officials said Mackenzie Vega had been last seen along the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, Saturday.

Investigators said the 11-year-old may have been in the company of 26-year-old Keith Edward Green.

Officials said Vega and Green may have been traveling in a silver or tan 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Texas tag.

Late Saturday night, authorities confirmed Vega was safely recovered.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.