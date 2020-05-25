Florida tax holiday on hurricane supplies to begin Friday

(WSVN) - Floridians looking to prepare for hurricane season will be able to save some money this weekend.

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run from May 29 to June 4.

Items like batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel canisters will be tax-free for a brief period of time.

However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Also, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Items eligible include:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas):

-Candles, Flashlights, Lanterns

Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):

•AAA-cell

•AA-cell

•C-cell

•D-cell

•6-volt

•9-volt

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)

•Two-way

•Weather band

•Two-way •Weather band Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

Hurricane Season begins on June 1.

For more information on the items eligible for this program, click here.

