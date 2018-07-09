Florida resident hopes to reunite lost GoPro with rightful owners

VENICE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida resident is using social media to help reunite a lost GoPro with its owners.

Jeffrey Heim says he found the camera at Caspersen Beach in Venice on Sunday.

Heim was diving andlooking for shark teeth when he discovered the GoPro in the water with what appeared to be barnacles on it.

Found this in the ocean today, still works and this is the last picture taken on it from 4 years ago. @GoPro how can we get a reunion with the original owner? pic.twitter.com/9z8YT1Zzg1 — Jeffrey Heim (@Jeffrey_Heim) July 9, 2018

The photo shows a couple sitting on the beach, and Heim told Fox 13 the GoPro also appeared to have photos from their wedding on it.

Hundreds of users have shared his post, including the official GoPro account.

“Alright #GoProFamily, time to rack in some karma points! Retweet + let’s reunite a lost #GoPro,” they wrote.

Alright #GoProFamily… time to rack in some karma points! Retweet + let's reunite a lost #GoPro. 📷 https://t.co/8XTUWwOCAc — GoPro (@GoPro) July 9, 2018

