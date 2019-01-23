Florida representative files bill that would repeal MDX

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida state representative has filed a bill that would dissolve the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

State Rep. Bryan Avila announced the filing of HB 385, which he said will greatly improve public transportation in Miami-Dade County.

Proud to join @SenMannyDiazJr in sponsoring House Bill 385, which repeals @MDXway, reforms the 1/2 penny transportation surtax, reorganizes the @miamidadetpo , and requires all toll revenue collected in @MiamiDadeCounty remain in the county. #FightingforFLFamilies pic.twitter.com/PCIZRaPwWL — Rep. Bryan Avila (@BryanAvilaFL) January 22, 2019

The bill would repeal the MDX, reform the use of the county’s half-penny transportation surtax, reorganize the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization and it would require that all toll revenues collected in Miami-Dade stay in the county.

The MDX currently maintains and operates the following highways:

Gratigny Parkway (SR 924)

Airport Expressway (SR 112)

Dolphin Expressway (SR 836)

Don Shula Expressway (SR 874)

Snapper Creek Expressway (SR 878)

Under the bill, tolls collected on these highways would be used to pay off related debts and eventually be stopped once the debt is repaid.

“The need to improve public transportation in Miami-Dade County could not be more evident,” Avila said in a statement. “Our quality of life and economic potential depend on the ability to produce transportation solutions that will prepare us for the future.

The bill is co-sponsored by state Sen. Many Diaz Jr.

Avila said Diaz will file a companion bill in the State Senate.

To read the full bill, click here.

