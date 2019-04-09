Florida nursing home employee accused of molesting elderly patient

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman has been arrested after she was accused of molesting an elderly patient at a nursing home.

According to Melbourne Police, officers arrested Guettie Belizaire, in reference to a complaint of sexual battery from December.

Police said that managerial staff explained that Belizaire was found naked inside a patient’s room.

The victim, who suffered from medical ailments, told officers he had been sexually battered by her.

Detectives said Belizaire was missing for over an hour and a half in the facility. Due to her absence, personnel started searching for her, and she was found getting dressed in the victim’s bathroom.

The incident was then reported to management, who then reported it to police.

Detectives said Belizaire denied ever being in the room with the victim.

The victim was taken to a medical center where a rape kit was conducted. Investigators said evidence from the kit confirmed the victim’s claim.

Belizaire has since been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly person and abuse of an elderly person.

