Florida nonprofit donates over $17,000 in equipment to Plantation PD

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant gave a big donation to the Plantation Police Department.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gifted over $17,000 worth of life-saving equipment to the police department.

“The foundation, not only what they’ve done for Plantation, and it’s not just the police department. It’s also the residents of Plantation that are the benefactors of this donation,” said Plantation Police Deputy Chief Mark Wendt.

The equipment purchased will be issued to help the department’s K9 handlers, to protect officers and their dogs during emergency situations.

