MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Memorial University has named a new interim president, and he is no stranger to higher education.

The university welcomed Dr. Jaffus Hardrick in a ceremony held Monday.

Hardrick expressed his excitement to jump into his new role.

“I have the opportunity now to work with so many great faculty and staff members and community people and members of this community, to really do some great things with this university,” he said.

Hardrick served as FIU’s vice provost for student access and success, as well as vice president of human resources, for 10 years.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.