Florida man threatens to kill neighbor with machete named ‘Kindness’

MILTON, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida man has been arrested for threatening to kill his neighbor with a machete he named “Kindness.”

According to the Pensacola News Journal, 30-year-old Bryan Duane Stewart was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Santa Rosa County deputies responded to Stewart’s home after neighbors reported hearing banging and yelling inside.

One witness said they heard Stewart say he was going to “to kill ‘em with kindness.”

Concerned for a woman and child who lived at the home, neighbors went to confront Stewart, who reportedly grabbed a machete with the word “kindness” written on the side and cut one of the neighbors with it.

When deputies arrived, Stewart was subdued with a Taser.

He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.