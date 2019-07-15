Florida man sentenced to 70 years for raping 1-year-old, posting videos on dark web

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping a 1-year-old child and posting videos of the abuse on the dark web.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, 31-year-old James Lockhart was sentenced on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the crimes in March.

According to court documents, between March 2016 and February 2018, Lockhart made “a sexually violent four-video series” where he recorded himself raping a 1-year-old. Lockhart then posted videos of the incident on the dark web.

Lockhart also created other sex abuse videos of the child and bragged about sexually abusing a second 1-year-old child.

Lockhart also had other pieces of child pornography involving other victims. While conducting a search of his home, investigators found devices containing 43 videos depicting child pornography and at least 4,000 images of child pornography.

“This deviant committed the most horrible atrocities imaginable to a 1-year-old child,” said Michael B. Cochran with Homeland Security Investigations Tampa. “HSI’s national and international partnerships have helped ensure that this predator will never again harm a child.”

