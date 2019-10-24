Florida lawmakers work on life saving bill inspired by Parkland shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida legislators have introduced a bill and a new app that could mean the difference between life and death for students.

State Rep. Michael Gottlieb, D-Fla., teamed up with Lori Alhadeff to file Alyssa’s Law, a new bill, in Tallahassee, Wednesday.

The bill is named after Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, who lost her life during the Parkland shooting last year. The law would require a panic button or emergency app for teachers and students to use in schools.

“School safety is about layers and layers of protection, and the Alyssa Law — the panic button in schools — is one of those layers of protection,” said Alhadeff. “A teacher can push that button to get law enforcement on the scene as quickly as possible to take down the threat.”

The app would instantly notify law enforcement of any emergency that needs immediate action.

“When you see the technology that’s behind these apps, and behind other programs that support the app, you realize that we can get law enforcement to an emergency situation, literally in seconds sometimes,” said Gottlieb.

The duo joined forces with State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Fla., to pass the law through the Florida Senate in 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.