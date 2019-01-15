Florida bill would make it mandatory for high school students to take finance class

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill filed in the Florida Senate would make it mandatory for high school students to take a financial literacy class in order to graduate.

Dubbed the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, or SB 114, the bill would make it so students must take at least a half-credit financial literacy class in addition to their electives.

“Many young people in this state graduate from high school without having basic financial literacy or money management skills,” the bill reads. “Requiring educational instruction in financial literacy and money management as a prerequisite to high school graduation will better prepare young people in this state for adulthood.”

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, and is named after Sen. Dorothy Hukill, who passed away in October.

According to WESH, Hukill previously filed similar legislation, but it failed to get past the House of Representatives.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

A similar bill filed in South Carolina also made headlines.

